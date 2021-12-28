Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRU shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, NBF increased their price objective on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRU traded up C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$67.52. 39,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,527. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. Metro has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.31.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metro will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.