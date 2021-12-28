Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 309,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 260,455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. 94,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,315. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

