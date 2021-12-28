American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $238,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 263,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $184.96. 2,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average is $172.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

