Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $7.01 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

FB stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.69. The stock had a trading volume of 328,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,584,948. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.70. The firm has a market cap of $967.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,263 shares of company stock valued at $368,360,991. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

