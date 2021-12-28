Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 4,414 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.68. 3,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

