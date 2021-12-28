Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $446.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

