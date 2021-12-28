BitDAO (BIT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Billion

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $127.61 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.26 or 0.07908599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.65 or 1.00249210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

