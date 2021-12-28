Rise (RISE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00050585 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001146 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002034 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 190,912,123 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

