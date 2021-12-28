Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $246.89

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $246.89 and last traded at $246.18, with a volume of 452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.13. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $4,849,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,381,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 172.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $301,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

