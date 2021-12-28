Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 3,841 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,809. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.96. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.30.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

