Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.37. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Third Coast Bancshares stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.