Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) announced a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1536 per share on Saturday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Palmetto Real Estate Trust’s previous dividend of $0.13.

OTC:PTTTS remained flat at $$6.31 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43.

