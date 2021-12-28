TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on January 25th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.551 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
TTE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. 8,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
