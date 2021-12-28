TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on January 25th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.551 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TTE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. 8,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

