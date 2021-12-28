Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Gap Up to $15.51

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $15.90. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 819 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

