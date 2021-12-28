Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.638 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 182.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. 5,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,303. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

