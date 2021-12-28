Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.59

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 11218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

