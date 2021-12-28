Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.19

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.19 and last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 137831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 5,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

