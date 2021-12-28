Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $198.19

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.19 and last traded at $197.19, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.49.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.