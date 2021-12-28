QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Acquires 747 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,938,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,162,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,672,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

