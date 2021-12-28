Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after buying an additional 405,582 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after buying an additional 382,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

NOC traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

