QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 511 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $517.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $409.73 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

