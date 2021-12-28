Verity & Verity LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Amundi purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.21. 109,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,167,451. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $263.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

