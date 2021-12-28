Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 139,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,493,956. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $232.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

