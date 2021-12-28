EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $17,571,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 47,316 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,905,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.90. 36,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,158. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

