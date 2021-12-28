NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 803,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after buying an additional 690,978 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

