Brokerages Expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Drainage Systems.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,314. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $80.35 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.