Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFW. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.90 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175,960 shares in the company, valued at C$6,626,299.41. Insiders sold a total of 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856 over the last three months.

Shares of TSE CFW traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,463. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$295.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.