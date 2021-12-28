Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $175.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Z traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,977. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

