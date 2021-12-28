Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post sales of $62.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $65.70 million. Veracyte reported sales of $34.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $213.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $218.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $275.84 million, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $295.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after buying an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. 19,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,226. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.97.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

