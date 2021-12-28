The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of SKIN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,826,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.