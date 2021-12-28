Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. 233,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,677,835. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

