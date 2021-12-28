3,510 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.32. 38,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,928,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

