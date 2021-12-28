Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $461,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,386,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.83. 1,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.58.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.