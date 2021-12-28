SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.86

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.48, with a volume of 35577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,802,000 after purchasing an additional 188,965 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

