Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report $144.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.18 million and the highest is $146.40 million. Tenable posted sales of $118.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $536.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $638.64 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

TENB stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,402. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.86.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after buying an additional 393,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,004,000 after buying an additional 406,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,001,000 after acquiring an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,123,000 after acquiring an additional 256,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

