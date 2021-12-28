$638.63 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce sales of $638.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $641.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.00 million. Atlassian posted sales of $501.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.83.

TEAM stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.81 and a 200 day moving average of $356.46. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Atlassian by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after buying an additional 700,132 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $104,536,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

