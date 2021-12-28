Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.35

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.35 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 21022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

