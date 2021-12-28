International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 112,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

