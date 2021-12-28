ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,470,938 shares.The stock last traded at $15.87 and had previously closed at $15.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBF. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

