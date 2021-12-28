Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $82,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

AJG traded up $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.60. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $171.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

