Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Tops $21,925.49

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Cream has a market cap of $21,925.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 63.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,910.28 or 1.00687732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00286672 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.62 or 0.00445939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00152177 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010763 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

