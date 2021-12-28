CCUniverse Trading Up 50.2% This Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $14,591.38 and approximately $3.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006482 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000819 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.