Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 3.9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.22 and last traded at $50.34. 8,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,852,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.19.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $4,016,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $9,167,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $11,640,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

