Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 1,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 863,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

RXRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $180,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $46,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,861 shares of company stock valued at $946,945.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,374 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after acquiring an additional 65,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $97,934,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $80,724,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 323,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

