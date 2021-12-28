Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Cut by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.50 and its 200-day moving average is $225.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

