Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $662.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $666.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

