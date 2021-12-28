Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 2,343,463 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343,463 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises about 1.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,711 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after purchasing an additional 776,714 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,423. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

