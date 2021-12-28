Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $479,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 99.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 431,507 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $674.04. 16,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $676.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.