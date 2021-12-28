$0.43 EPS Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

AMBA traded down $5.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,049. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -252.29 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.22.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,866 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ambarella by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

