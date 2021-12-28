Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,825 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,813 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 311,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $44,030,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.15. 103,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $162.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.